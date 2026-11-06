/No immediate relief for Delhi-NCR: Toxic air quality likely to persist for 3 days

Delhi's overall air quality worsened on Friday morning and remained in the "very poor" category, while many parts of the national capital reeled under "severe" levels of pollution, according to official data. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 391 (very poor) at 9 a.m., as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI was 369 (very poor) at 4 p.m., slightly down from 377 (very poor) a day earlier, according to the CPCB's daily bulletin, which is treated as the day's AQI. A higher AQI indicates worsening air quality.

Several localities in "severe" zone

Many parts of the city—including IIT Delhi, ITO, Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, Alipur, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri—recorded "severe" air pollution on Friday morning. According to the CPCB, "severe" level air pollution affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

The Central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has indicated that the capital's overall air quality is likely to remain in the "severe" category for three days.

Neighbouring cities also affected