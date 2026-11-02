/Delhi pollution curb: 1,500 cars denied entry, Rs 68 lakh fines on first day of Winter Action Plan

The Delhi government in order to tackle the winter pollution and improve air quality over the coming months in the city brought into effect on Sunday, Nov 1, new rules regarding the entry of vehicles and construction work. Under the Winter Action Plan, the Delhi government authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day. Also, several vehicles were turned back at border points and 566 challans were issued for violation of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms.

According to the data released by government authorities till 5 pm on Sunday, penalties for PUCC violations comprised of Rs 56.6 lakh. While Rs 2 lakh in fines was imposed for violations of border entry restrictions and Rs 9.8 lakh for construction and demolition-related violations.

The Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department together checked 14,930 non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles with 10.31 per cent of them being turned back.

Up to 127 challans were issued, and 62 vehicles impounded along with fines amounting to Rs 2 lakh imposed by Delhi Traffic Police for violations.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 493 challans, imposing fines of Rs 49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued 73 challans, amounting to Rs 7.3 lakh.

How long will the ba last and how will it impact travellers entering Delhi?

According to the new rules, all vehicles that do not meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards, subject to specified exemptions, will not be allowed entry in the national capital. The ban will remain in effect until January 31, 2027.

Even those vehicles that meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards while entering Delhi must have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), else they will be denied fuel at petrol pumps in the city.

Electric and CNG vehicles, along with specified emergency and official-duty vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders are however, exempted from this particular restriction. Also BS-VI-compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi can still enter.

The move is likely to impact commuters travelling into the capital from neighbouring cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad as more than 10 lakh vehicles fall below BS-VI standards, according to transport department estimates.