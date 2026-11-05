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Delhi to conduct artificial rain? Here’s what the govt is planning after Diwali, Chhath Puja

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 15:49 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 15:49 IST
Delhi to conduct artificial rain? Here’s what the govt is planning after Diwali, Chhath Puja

Vehicles move through smog near Akshardham Temple with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 305, categorised as 'Very Poor', by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Delhi may resort to artificial rain if pollution worsens after Diwali and Chhath Puja. The city recorded an AQI of 367 as authorities stepped up measures to curb pollution.

Delhi is reportedly exploring another round of artificial rain to tackle worsening air pollution, with the government prepared to consider cloud seeding if air quality deteriorates further after Diwali and Chhath Puja. The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367 on Thursday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Several neighbourhoods reported severe pollution levels, with Jahangirpuri recording an AQI of 459. IIT Delhi and Punjabi Bagh followed at 445 each.

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant, while a thick layer of smog reduced visibility and sunlight across the city. Residents also reported respiratory discomfort as the haze engulfed prominent landmarks, including India Gate.

Two cloud-seeding trials conducted

According to an NDTV report, citing sources, the Delhi government has already conducted two artificial rain trials over the past 15 days as part of efforts to bring down pollution levels. One of these trials was carried out near Delhi Airport.

The latest experiments involved cloud seeding at an altitude of around 30,000 metres, compared with approximately 10,000 metres during trials last year.

Cloud seeding involves introducing substances such as silver iodide and dry ice into suitable clouds to encourage rainfall or snowfall. The process can be carried out using aircraft, rockets or ground-based equipment. While rainfall can temporarily bring down airborne pollutants, experts caution that the technique cannot address the underlying causes of pollution.

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Firecracker restrictions and GRAP curbs

The Supreme Court has permitted the use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8, with restrictions on bursting them between 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. A complete ban will return on November 9.

Meanwhile, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force across Delhi-NCR. Measures include restrictions on construction activities, curbs on diesel generators, higher parking charges, mechanised road cleaning and increased public transport services.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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