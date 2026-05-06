/NO galauti kebab! UP's 'One District-One Cuisine' list sidelines biryani, picks only veg items: FULL LIST here

Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this week, approved the 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme and has now notified an exhaustive district-wise culinary map. Under this ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme, each of 75 districts have been assigned few signature dishes for branding, marketing and export. The government said it is aimed at promoting and marketing traditional cuisines from across the state. However, the list does not include any non-vegetarian item. A list shared by Awanish K Awasthi, advisor to UP CM shows products ranging from sweets to fruits to the street smart samosa, but omits the much sort after delicacies like galawati kebab, Awadhi biryani, Kakori kebab, etc.

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What are the products in the list?

Sultanpur – peda, samosa, kadhai puri, red peda, jalebi

Barabanki – chandrakala, red peda

Amethi – samosa, jaggery kheer, gulgula

Ambedkar Nagar – balushahi, chaat, khajla

Devipatan division (Gonda) – dahi vada

Bahraich – chamcham, kachori

Balrampur – coconut barfi, kalakand, ghamanja, chaat

Shravasti – imarti

Lucknow – revdi, mango products, chaat, malai makkhan

Hardoi – aloo puri, laddoo, laozhad

Lakhimpur Kheri – banana, jaggery, khoya peda, kheer mohan, rasgulla

Raebareli – spices

Sitapur – makhan malai, samosa, mirchi pakoda, peda

Unnao – kala jamun, samosa, kushli, trilok pari

Ayodhya – chandrakala, balushahi, dahi

Azamgarh –white carrot halwa

Mahoba – date jaggery

Hamirpur – Bundeli dal-based preparations

Varanasi – thandai, lassi and Banarsi paan,

Jaunpur – imarti

Though, Lucknow being recognised as a global city of gastronomy by UNESCO, several products were missing. Moradabadi biryani, popular not only in the state but all over the country is also absent.

What is One District One Product (ODOP) scheme?