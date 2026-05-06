/NO galauti kebab! UP's 'One District-One Cuisine' list sidelines biryani, picks only veg items: FULL LIST here

Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this week, approved the 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) scheme and has now notified an exhaustive district-wise culinary map. Under this ‘One District-One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme, each of 75 districts have been assigned few signature dishes for branding, marketing and export. The government said it is aimed at promoting and marketing traditional cuisines from across the state. However, the list does not include any non-vegetarian item. A list shared by Awanish K Awasthi, advisor to UP CM shows products ranging from sweets to fruits to the street smart samosa, but omits the much sort after delicacies like galawati kebab, Awadhi biryani, Kakori kebab, etc.
What are the products in the list?
- Sultanpur – peda, samosa, kadhai puri, red peda, jalebi
- Barabanki – chandrakala, red peda
- Amethi – samosa, jaggery kheer, gulgula
- Ambedkar Nagar – balushahi, chaat, khajla
- Devipatan division (Gonda) – dahi vada
- Bahraich – chamcham, kachori
- Balrampur – coconut barfi, kalakand, ghamanja, chaat
- Shravasti – imarti
- Lucknow – revdi, mango products, chaat, malai makkhan
- Hardoi – aloo puri, laddoo, laozhad
- Lakhimpur Kheri – banana, jaggery, khoya peda, kheer mohan, rasgulla
- Raebareli – spices
- Sitapur – makhan malai, samosa, mirchi pakoda, peda
- Unnao – kala jamun, samosa, kushli, trilok pari
- Ayodhya – chandrakala, balushahi, dahi
- Azamgarh –white carrot halwa
- Mahoba – date jaggery
- Hamirpur – Bundeli dal-based preparations
- Varanasi – thandai, lassi and Banarsi paan,
- Jaunpur – imarti
Though, Lucknow being recognised as a global city of gastronomy by UNESCO, several products were missing. Moradabadi biryani, popular not only in the state but all over the country is also absent.
What is One District One Product (ODOP) scheme?
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The One District One Product (ODOP) UP scheme is a flagship program launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2018 to boost traditional, indigenous, and specialized crafts/industries. It aims to generate employment, preserve heritage, and boost economic growth by supporting specific products in each of the 75 districts. It includes financial aid, marketing support, and skill training. The initiative was unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 8, 2025, and later officially rolled out by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 24 this year. It is inspired by Centre's ‘One District, One Product’ model. The government has allocated ₹150 crore for its rollout. Under the scheme, artisans and entrepreneurs can avail subsidies of up to 25 per cent, with a maximum cap of ₹20 lakh. However, the benefit can be claimed only once, and detailed guidelines of the subsidy are still awaited.