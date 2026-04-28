/No fuel hike post assembly election, govt debunks speculations. Details inside

The government on Tuesday (April 28) ruled out any increase in petrol and diesel prices after the conclusion of polling in West Bengal on April 29, amid speculation of a post-election hike triggered by rising global crude oil prices. The assurance comes at a time when international oil markets remain volatile, and fuel retailers continue to face mounting financial losses. The clarification also follows reports of panic buying in several parts of the country, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, where rumours of a price hike led to long queues at petrol pumps.

According to officials, more than 400 fuel stations reportedly ran dry on Sunday as demand surged by as much as 30 to 33 per cent at some outlets. “We have seen panic buying in some places. We are in continuous contact with state governments,” Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said. “All retail outlets are being monitored and supplies are being prioritised so that stock availability is ensured and there are no dry-outs,” she added.

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‘No proposal’ for price hike

Dismissing speculation, Sharma said, “There is no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices.” She also urged the public to avoid relying on rumours. “I want to urge everyone not to please don’t believe in rumours. Avoid panic buying and rely on official sources for information,” she said.

The government maintained that the country has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and aviation turbine fuel to meet demand. “We have enough supplies of LPG, petrol and diesel. Prices are stable, and there has been no increase in rates,” Sharma said.

Pressure builds on fuel retailers