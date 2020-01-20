Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses plea on convict Pawan Gupta's juvenile status

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convict on death row, Pawan Kumar Gupta's plea regarding his juvenile status.

Arguing that the prosecution deliberately concealed his age, Pawan had filed a plea in the apex court to challenge the Delhi High Court order that declined to entertain his plea that he was a juvenile when Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped in December 2012.

A bench, comprising Justices R Banumathi, dismissed the plea of death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

The top court said that there is no ground to interfere with the high court's earlier order and added that it was rightly rejected.

The convict's lawyer stated that Pawan was 17 years, 1 month and 20 days old at the time of the crime and based his argument on this to why his role should be considered as a juvenile in the case.

On January 17, the Delhi High Court had rejected the review petition of Pawan and he had challenged this before the apex court.

A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.

(With inputs from agencies)