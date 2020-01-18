'We are with you but against the death penalty': Indira Jaising appeals to Nirbhaya's mother

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising urged the mother of Nirbhaya to lead by Sonia Gandhi’s example and forgive the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 Delhi gang rape of her daughter.

It was on Friday when Asha Devi lashed out at the court and the government saying that "the same people who had in the year 2012 gone around participating in rallies and raised slogans for women's safety are playing with the death of my daughter for their political gains. They have stopped the execution for their political gains."

She expressed her concern and disappointment after a Delhi Court postponed the date of execution of the four convicts, Jaising took to Twitter and made a humble request to her to pardon the 'death penalty' given to the four convicts.

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020 ×

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi, I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," Jaisingh wrote in her tweet.

Nalini was convicted for her role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 and was in prison for about 28 years.

The four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were sentenced for the death penalty for brutally raping a 23-year woman while she was moving in a bus in the national capital region. They were to be executed on January 22 at 7 am but in a Delhi court judgment the execution was rescheduled on February 1 at 6 am.

Asha Devi ruled that the convicts got what they wished for. "I will not be satisfied until they are hanged," she added.