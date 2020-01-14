Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of death row convicts in Nirbhaya case

Supreme Court today dismissed curative petitions of the two convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

A five-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan dismissed the petition moved by convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

A Delhi Court had had earlier issued a death warrant against the four convicts - Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan and Akshay.

They are scheduled to be executed on January 22 in Delhi's Tihar jail. They were convicted of raping a 23-year-old woman in a bus in Delhi in December 2012.

