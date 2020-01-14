Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of death row convicts in Nirbhaya case

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 14, 2020, 04.47 PM(IST)

File photo of the convicts of Nirbhaya gang rape. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

A Delhi Court had had earlier issued a death warrant against the four convicts - Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh, Pawan and Akshay.

Supreme Court today dismissed curative petitions of the two convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

A five-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan dismissed the petition moved by convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

They are scheduled to be executed on January 22 in Delhi's Tihar jail. They were convicted of raping a 23-year-old woman in a bus in Delhi in December 2012.
 