President rejects mercy petition of one of Nirbhaya case convicts

President Ram Nath Kovind reportedly rejected the mercy petition of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case convict Mukesh Singh, reported news agency ANI.

One of the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Mukesh`s mercy plea has been rejected by President Kovind, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received the communication in this regard, sources said.

The MHA had sent Singh`s mercy petition to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday night, sources said.

Earlier, Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the gangrape and murder of a paramedic student in 2012, had informed the Delhi High Court that his mercy petition is pending before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the President of India and he should be given a minimum 14 days notice between the rejection of his mercy petition and scheduled date of execution.

The Delhi High Court has refused to set aside the trial court order which issued a death warrant.

The court had asked the convict`s counsel to approach the trial court and apprise about the pending mercy plea.