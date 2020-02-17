Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on March 3

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged on March 3, 2020.

The convicts will be hanged at 3 am on March 3.

The four convicts were earlier scheduled to be executed on January 22. Later the date of their execution was moved to February 1, 2020, but the order was deferred.

A Delhi court had adjourned the hearing on the plea for today of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of the death warrant.

A petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma was pending before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four death row convicts, told the court today that he does not want to be represented by advocate

Vrinda Grover.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was also informed that another death row convict in the case, Vinay Sharma, is on hunger strike in Tihar jail.

The convicts charged for raping and murdering a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Six people were involved in the ghastly incident including a juvenile. One of the five adults convicts, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial.

(With inputs from ANI)