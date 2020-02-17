Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma on hunger strike in Tihar Jail, says lawyer

Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh has told the court that he doesn't want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover while the court was informed another convict Vinay Sharma is on hunger strike.

The court has now appointed advocate Ravi Qazi to represent Mukesh Singh while it has directed jail superintendent to take appropriate care as per law on Vinay Kumar's hunger strike in Tihar Jail.

Vinay's lawyer told the court that he is suffering from acute mental illness and death sentence cannot be carried out.

Vinay was assaulted in court and he has head injuries, his lawyer told the court.

The lawyer also added that convict Pawan Gupta wants to move a curative petition before the Supreme Court and mercy plea before the President.

Court has reserved order on pleas seeking fresh death penalty for convicts.

