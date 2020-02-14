Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court judge faints in courtroom

Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating the order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Justice Banumathi soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges on the dais and Supreme Court staff. She was taken on a wheelchair for medical treatment.

Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber. Justice Ashok Bhushan was also part of the three-judge bench hearing the matter.

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the plea of Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President alleging that it was done in a "mala fide" manner.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out for a judicial review of the rejection of the mercy petition Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 case.

"The note put up before the President of India is a detailed one and all the relevant materials were placed before the President and upon consideration of same, the mercy petition was rejected," the bench said.