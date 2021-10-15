Nihang group confesses to murder of man at Singhu Border

A man was found hanging with his hands and legs chopped off near the farmer’s protest site on Singhu border — the Haryana-Delhi border in India.

As per the recent developments and statements by the umbrella body of the protesting farmers, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the man was murdered by a Nihang group.

Deceased man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh who hailed from Cheema Kala village of a North India state, Punjab, in India.

"The Nihangs said that the incident took place because Lakhbir attempted to commit sacrilege to the 'Sarbaloh Granth'. It is been reported that this deceased had been staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time," a statement by the SKM read.

This incident was reported in the early hours of Friday morning. The SKM group has distanced itself from the incident and have claimed that the members of their group had no relation with the victim or the Nihang group.

"SKM is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law in their hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law," SKM said. "We demand that after investigating the charge of conspiracy of murder and sacrilege, the guilty should be punished as per law. The United Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action."

It has been reported that the deceased man, Lakhbir Singh, was often spotted with the members of the same Nihang group.

He was found tied to a barricade in the early hours of Friday. It has been alleged that the man was found desecrating the Sikh religious holy book. However, there has been no official confirmation about it.