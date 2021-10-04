Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers and the Uttar Pradesh government reach agreement

Farmers and the government in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, struck an agreement on Monday, a day after a demonstration turned violent, killing nine people.

A former high court judge will investigate the violence on Sunday, and the relatives of the dead will get ex-gratia payments of Rs 4.5 million apiece, while those injured in the skirmishes will receive Rs 1 million.

Farmers were protesting ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's arrival to Lakhimpur Kheri when violence erupted.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has also expressed regret over the event, calling it "unfortunate."

"Action will be taken against whoever is guilty," Yogi Adityanath stated.

Farmers' organisation Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has demanded the toughest punishment for anyone engaged in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, claiming that individuals from various political parties, not farmers, were behind it.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) in a statement said, "The people involved in the incident were not farmers, they belonged to various political parties. The incident was carried out using leftist methods. People were mercilessly beaten to death with sticks, something farmers could not do. "

The BKS claimed that the way people took the law into their own hands and committed murders in public shows that they were part of some professional gangs.

