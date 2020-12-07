New Covid cases plunge to 1,600 in Delhi, positivity dips to 3%

After almost six months, new Covid-19 cases in Delhi has come down to 1,600.

The national capital reported 1,674 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday besides reporting 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data released by Delhi government showed. Delhi last reported such numbers in mid-June when the daily cases oscillated between 1,500 and 2,000.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the national capital has dipped further to 3.15 per cent after 53,207 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total tally of cases has reached 5,93,924 while death the toll has risen to 9,706. Of the total tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 21,362 were done through RT-PCR and 31,845 were Rapid Antigen Tests. The capital city has conducted 67,93,992 tests so far, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

After battling the third surge with lack of healthcare facilities, and huge number of daily new infections and fatalities in November, December has arrived as a relief for Delhi. The number of daily cases and the positivity rate has gone down drastically with the start of the month. While the daily new cases are now limited under 5,000, the positivity rate is also plunging below 5 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had stated that the national capital is emerging victorious in the war against Covid-19 after it recorded 3.68 per cent positivity rate. "Positivity rate in Delhi today has fallen down further to 3.65 per cent. Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus," he said.

On Thursday, the positivity rate in Delhi was 4.9 per cent, 4.8 per cent on Friday, while it stood at around 4.2 per cent on Saturday.

However, in spite of the positivity rate and the number of cases going drastically down, the fatalities have still remained a matter of worry.

Currently, 6,023 out of 18,813 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 388 out of 7,942 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 122 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 14,279 people are in home isolation.