Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand statue to come up at India Gate. Find out who will carve it

Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s proposed grand statue, which will be installed at India Gate, will be sculpted by the Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery Adwaita Gadanayak.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the statue of the nationalist leader will be installed as a symbol of India's 'indebtedness' to him.

Gadanayak, who was born in Odisha, is elated over getting the opportunity to make the statue.

“I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me," said Gadanayak.

After getting installed, the statue will also be visible from Raisina Hills, he said.

To carve Netaji's statue, black jade granite stone will be brought from Telangana. The Union Ministry of Culture has already prepared the statue’s design.

The statue will be installed under a canopy, which earlier used to house King George V’s statue till it was removed in 1968, as per media reports.

Till this statue gets completed, a hologram statue of Bose, which will be unveiled by PM Modi on January 23, would be kept in its place.

(With inputs from agencies)