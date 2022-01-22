COVID-19 update: India reports over 9k less cases; 488 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 3,37,704 new coronavirus cases with 448 deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity cases stands at over 17 per cent in the country with the number of active cases at over 2100000.

The health ministry informed that 10,050 total Omicron cases were detected in the country. The number of Omicron cases rose by over 3 per cent since Friday, the ministry added.

Also Read in Pics: Health workers at LOC continue vaccination process amid extreme weather conditions

India's western state of Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state since the pandemic began recorded over 48,200 new coronavirus cases along with 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,64,000 with 2,343 Omicron cases detected.

India's southern state of Kerala reported over 41,000 COVID-19 cases along with 33 deaths on Friday. The state government informed that the number of active COVID-19 currently stands at 2,23,548.

Also Read: With 5,720 new infections, Jammu & Kashmir reports uptick in Covid cases

Meanwhile, the Gujarat state government announced that night curfew will be imposed in 17 more towns as the state reported 21,225 coronavirus cases with 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Night curfew is currently underway in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and other towns in the state.

Another southern state Tamil Nadu reported 29,870 new coronavirus cases with 33 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)

