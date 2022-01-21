With 5,720 new infections, Jammu & Kashmir reports uptick in Covid cases

India’s northern Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a steep rise in Covid positive cases, with 5,720 new infections being detected in a span of 24 hours.

The Kashmir division recorded 3,830 Covid positive cases while the Jammu division reported 1,890. The total number of positive cases across the Union territory now stands at 3,84,381.

The state government further informed that five Covid deaths have been reported from J&K, in which four are from the Jammu division and 1 from the Kashmir division.

''Out of 2,06,88,396 test results available, 3,84381 samples have tested positive, and 2,03,04,015 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 82,903 Covid tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.'' said the J&K administration said in a statement.

Srinagar district with 1341 cases has reported the maximum, followed by Baramulla (688), Budgam (550), Pulwama (170), Kupwara (208), Anantnag (237), Bandipora (241), Ganderbal (246), Kulgam (106) and Shopian (43) as of today, said J&K administration.

The government has 4,994 beds available for the Covid patients out of which 466 beds (9.33 per cent) are occupied by the patients.

The administration has imposed weekend lockdown across the Union territory. People have been advised to follow the Covid protocol.