Pics: Health workers at LOC continue vaccination process amid extreme weather conditions

'Our only target is to keep people away from this virus'

Bashir Teerom a health worker said “We are on foot since the vaccination drive is announced and our area Gurez which is this time fully covered with heavy snow creates several difficulties. Despite that we, the health workers team, under the BMO Gurez, are making sure that every villager gets vaccinated.”

He further added that "We not only do it in Gurez main, but we have gone to extreme remote areas which are adjacent to line of control. For the same, we sometimes had to climb snow mountains around 10 to 12 kilometres. It took us 7-8 hours by foot to reach those areas but we made it. Our only target is to keep people away from this virus.”

(Photograph:WION)