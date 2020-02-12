Nepal seeks Indian government's help after 100 people suffer from coronavirus like flu

In a letter to the central government, Nepal on Wednesday asked for help from India after over 100 people were affected by the flu-like condition. Authorities suspect it could be coronavirus as it has similar symptoms.

In the letter sent by the Jugal village authorities, Nepal asked for assistance in determining whether it is actually coronavirus and requested to diagnose the cause of disease.

According to a report, the patients are suffering from cough, high fever that is also a symptom of the coronavirus.

"We are sure it is viral which has symptoms similar to Coronavirus, we don't have any resource to confirm it. However, over 100 have reported similar symptoms in a single day on Tuesday," news agency ANI quoted Hom Narayan Shreshta, Chairman of the Jugal village council as saying.

Coronavirus which first appeared in December in the Wuhan city of China has so far claimed the lives of 1100 people.

On January 19, Nepal became the first South Asian nation to confirm infection.

With reports of the deadly virus being spread in many other countries, the World Health Organisation earlier this month declared a global health emergency.

In India, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far. All three have been reported in the state of Kerala.

Authorities have placed thermal scanners and hand-held thermal detectors at 21 airports. Most cities are tracking down returnees from China.

In the national capital, 10 people have been isolated due to suspicion.