NCERT panel recommends replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' and highlighting 'Hindu victories' in textbooks

A panel of the National Council of Education Research and training (NCERT) of India has recommended replacing the word ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in all school textbooks. The recommendation comes after row over India-Bharat renaming of the nation.

The debate around India vs Bharat started in September after an official G20 dinner invitation designated Droupadi Murmu as ‘President of Bharat’, instead of the customary ‘President of India.’

The Article(1) of the Constitution defines the name of the country as “India, that is Bharat shall be a Union of States.”

The calls for changing the name of India to Bharat have been made from the top leadership. In September this year, during the G20 Leaders Summit, Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s name plate was displayed as ‘Bharat’ during the summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Other videos and photos widely shared on social media also showed a placard displaying ‘Bharat’ as PM Modi delivered his inaugural address at the summit.

Renaming ‘India’ as ‘Bharat’ in NCERT books

As per one of the panel members, CI Issac, the new NCERT books will have the name change of the country. The proposal was put forth some months ago and has now been accepted, Issac said as reported by ANI.

Apart from renaming India as Bharat, the NCERT committee has also recommended highlighting “Hindu victories” in the textbooks. It has also recommended introducing ‘classical history’ instead of ‘ancient history’ in the textbooks.

Issac said history will no longer be divided into ancient, medieval and modern as it was done by the British, which showed India in darkness, unaware of scientific progress and knowledge.

The committee also put forth the idea to introduce the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into the curriculum of all subjects.

NCERT's response on panel recommendations

NCERT responded to panel's recommendations and clarified that it is "premature to comment" as the education board hasn't considered anything as of yet. On media reports about changing the name of India to Bharat in all NCERT textbooks, NCERT says that since the development of new syllabus and textbooks is in the process and for that purpose various Curricular Area Groups of domain experts are being notified by the NCERT. So, it… https://t.co/63muredLP7 pic.twitter.com/FiZvyZFfRE — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023 × "On media reports about changing the name of India to Bharat in all NCERT textbooks, NCERT says that since the development of new syllabus and textbooks is in the process and for that purpose various Curricular Area Groups of domain experts are being notified by the NCERT. So, it is too premature to comment on the news being flashed in the media on the concerned issue."