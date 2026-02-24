/NCERT flags judicial corruption and over 53 million pending cases in new Class 8 Social Science book

The NCERT has made major changes to its Class 8 Social Science textbooks, adding, for the first time, a section on corruption within the judiciary. The updated edition of the textbooks differs from earlier editions, which mainly focused on how courts function. These updates are part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

Judicial corruption

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has added a section on corruption within the judiciary to its Class 8 Social Science textbook.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society," still explains the hierarchy of courts and the idea of access to justice. However, now it also addresses the system's vulnerabilities, including corruption and the massive backlog of cases.

The book lays out the scale of the problem in stark numbers. It cites roughly 53,321,000 pending cases across courts - 81,000 in the Supreme Court, 62.4 lakh (62,40,000) in High Courts across India, and about 4.7 crore (4,70,00,000) in district and subordinate courts.

What does the NCERT say about judges?

While discussing corruption, the textbook notes that judges are bound by a code of conduct that governs their behaviour both inside and outside the courtroom. It explains that complaints against members of the judiciary can be filed through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, also known as CPGRAMS.

Between 2017 and 2021, more than 1,600 complaints were received through this mechanism, according to the book.

It also outlines the constitutional process for removing a judge in serious cases. "In cases where the allegations are serious, Parliament can take action and remove a judge by passing a motion of impeachment. Such a motion is considered only after a proper inquiry, during which the judge is given a fair opportunity to present their side of the case," it reads.

Public trust at stake?

The chapter also makes mention of public perception and concerns. "Nevertheless, people do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice," the chapter notes.

The text adds that both state and Union governments are working to improve transparency, including through the use of technology and prompt action in proven cases of misconduct.