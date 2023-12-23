Navy dispatches warship, IFC-IOR coordinates real-time response to missile attack off India's coast

In the wake of a missile attack on the commercial ship MV Chem Pluto off the coast of India, the Indian Navy swiftly responded to the incident, dispatching a warship to deal with the aftermath. The attack, which occurred 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval, resulted in a substantial explosion, causing significant damage to the vessel. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

The crew included 21 Indians and one Vietnamese. The missile strike could have been done using a drone, which is still being investigated.

The Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), based in Gurugram, played a crucial role in coordinating the response when the incident was reported on a Saturday morning. Navy officials, told WION that, an Indian naval aircraft was immediately sent to assess the situation, to assess the safety of the ship and its crew. The naval warship, dispatched promptly, is en route to the location to provide any necessary assistance.

As the Indian Navy's warship approaches the affected vessel, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of the crew, assessing the extent of damage, and investigating the circumstances surrounding the missile attack.

The targeted commercial ship, MV Chem Pluto, had set sail from Saudi Arabia and was bound for Mangalore, India and is sailing under the flag of Liberia. According to the current plan is to bring the vessel to an Indian port for further investigation and assessment.

The IFC-IOR not only alerted the Indian Navy but also informed the Indian Coast Guard, which diverted a ship to the location. The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) first issued a public alert of the incident.

This maritime incident is believed to be a spillover from the Red Sea crisis, where Houthi rebels, based in Yemen, have been targeting vessels suspected of heading to or from Israel. The Houthi actions are considered a response to Israeli actions in Gaza. The escalating threat of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea has prompted several major shipping companies to reroute their vessels, opting for alternative paths to avoid the volatile region.

While this strategic shift enhances the safety of maritime assets, it comes at a significant cost, contributing to a broader economic concern—global inflation.