National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24? History, significance | All you need to know

National Girl Child Day 2024: Every year on January 24 India observes National Girl Child Day, a day dedicated to girl children and the inequality they face in society. The day was initiated by the country’s Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. Since then, every year the day has been celebrated across India with a common annual theme.

The day is generally celebrated with organised programmes and awareness campaigns like Save the Girl Child, which was launched by the Government of India mainly in target clusters of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Why is it celebrated on January 24?

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to mark the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) Scheme.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme was launched on 22 January 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It aims to address the issue of the declining child sex ratio image (CSR) and is a national initiative jointly run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education.

Last year, as part of the celebration, the Ministry of Women and Child Development decided to make this event a janbhagidari (participated by all). States/UTs and districts were requested to organise activities relating to valuing the girl child from January 18 to January 24.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Objectives to celebrate this day

Celebrating National Girl Child Day annually in India has mainly three objectives. First, it is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls in the country; second, to promote awareness about the rights of a girl child, and lastly to generate awareness on the importance of girl education, health and nutrition.

National Girl Child Day 2024: Wishes and messages

1. May every girl be empowered with knowledge and education, unlocking endless opportunities for a bright future.

2. Wishing all the girls out there a world where their dreams are not limited by societal norms, and they can aspire to be anything they want.

3. May the world recognize and appreciate the unique qualities and talents that each girl brings, fostering a culture of equality and inclusion.

4. Here's to a future where every girl has the freedom to make choices about her life, health, and well-being.

5. Happy National Girl Child Day! Let's continue to work towards a world where girls are celebrated, protected, and given the chance to thrive.

6. May every girl grow up in an environment filled with love, support, and encouragement, enabling her to reach her full potential.

7. On this special day, let's pledge to break stereotypes and challenge biases, creating a world where girls are valued and respected.

8. Wishing all the girls the strength to overcome obstacles, the courage to pursue their dreams, and the resilience to face any challenges that come their way.

9. Happy National Girl Child Day! Let's commit to building a society that uplifts and empowers every girl to become a leader in her own right.

10. May the world be a safer place for every girl, where they can live fearlessly, express themselves freely, and contribute to the betterment of society.