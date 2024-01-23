CM Sarma directs police to register case against Rahul Gandhi as his supporters break barricades in Guwahati

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Tuesday (Jan 23) was barred from entering Guwahati city, which led to clashes between the party workers and police officers.

The Congress supporters, who broke the barricades and raised slogans, were force-stopped by the police officers.

In order to avoid traffic disruptions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma had earlier said that the Yatra would not be allowed inside of the city.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was welcomed with slogans and drum beats as crowds thronged the Guwahati Chowk in Khanapara

"We have won as we have broken the barricades," AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said.

'We have broken barricades, but will not break the law', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, while addressing the party supporters on the outskirts of the city said, "We have broken barricades, but will not break the law".

"You should not think we are weak. We have broken the barricades," he told his workers and supporters, calling them "babbar sher" (lion).

He then went on to slam the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) stating that it cancelled his programme at the university.

"They have cancelled my programme at the university. My programme was cancelled, but the students heard me outside," he said.

"Congress workers do not fear anyone," he said, adding that "we will defeat the BJP in Assam and form the Congress government soon."

He further lauded the police officers for doing their job well and launched a scathing attack against CM Sarma, calling him "corrupt".

"We know that police officers have done a good job and followed orders, with one person coming and lying down before the (yatra) bus. We are not against you. We are against the chief minister who is most corrupt. Our fight is with him," Gandhi said.

CM Sarma instructs DGP GP Singh to register a case against Gandhi for provoking crowd

Sarma took to his official X account and said that he has instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

He said that the video footage shared by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," the chief minister said.

"Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now', he added.