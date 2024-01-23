After Ram Temple's grand consecration, Ayodhya witnesses massive rush of devotees

After the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir which saw the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as various politicians and celebrities, the Hindu temple in the north Indian city of Ayodhya has been opened for the public, starting Monday (Jan 22).

Before the gates were opened, massive crowds gathered in front of the Ram Mandir as early as 3 am on Tuesday morning.

The gates of the temple have been opened for the people from 7 am to 11:30 am and will again be opened from 2 pm to 7 pm local time. #WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/EGo9yr9sXS — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 × The temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony was carried out on Monday after which PM Modi prostrated himself before the temple's Ram Lalla idol.

The ceremony was also attended by dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Ceremony will be etched in memory for years: PM Modi

After the consecration ceremony, Indian PM Modi posted a video of the grand rituals that took place in the temple and wrote on X, "What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come."

After the ritual, the prime minister spoke to a gathering of nearly 8,000 people, consisting of seers as well as individuals related to the Ram Janmabhoomi (Lord Ram birthplace) movement, and personalities from different fields. What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come. pic.twitter.com/8SXnFGnyWg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024 × The prime minister further visited the Kuber Tila and spoke with workers who had carried out the construction of the temple.

The temple city's atmosphere was filled with divinity by a devotional "Mangal Dhwani," which featured 50 traditional musical instruments from across the country.

The Ram Temple was constructed after a prolonged legal battle ended with the Supreme Court ruling allowing its construction in November 2019.

Watch: Ram Mandir Ayodhya: 'Entire nation is celebrating Diwali, says PM Modi While addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Modi declared the consecration of Ram Lalla- Lord Ram's idol in the form of a child- as the beginning of a new era.

"I have come before you are witnessing the divine consciousness in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There's so much to say but, but there's a lump in my throat. After unprecedented patience, innumerable sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived. I congratulate the country on this occasion," said the prime minister.

PM Modi further appealed for unity and said the temple is not only a symbol of triumph but also humility, which showcases the maturity of India in resolving historical disputes.