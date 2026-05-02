/Nation shocked: Four-year-old girl brutally assaulted and murdered in Pune

Mumbai: A chilling incident from Pune district has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Bhor taluka. Police said the child had come to visit her grandmother during the summer holidays. On the day of the incident, she was playing outside her house when she suddenly went missing. Her family, along with villagers, began searching frantically before alerting the police.

Hours later, the search took a tragic turn when the minor’s body was found in a nearby isolated area. According to investigators, a 65-year-old man from the same village allegedly lured the child to a cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted her. He is then suspected of having killed the girl and attempted to conceal the crime by hiding her body under a heap of manure.

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Following the discovery, police teams launched an immediate probe. Based on initial leads, including local inputs and CCTV footage from the vicinity, the accused was identified and taken into custody. He was later formally arrested.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused remains in custody, and further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and gather forensic evidence.