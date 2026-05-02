/‘Extremely severe alert’: Indians receive emergency message on mobile phones – Here’s why

Indians received an extremely severe emergency alert message on their mobile phones on Saturday (May 2) as part of a test by the government of India. This came as India launched a Cell Broadcast service that uses indigenous technology to alert citizens in case of a disaster. The message added that no action was needed after receiving the alert, as it was a test message. The alert was also accompanied by vibration and a loud sound on phones.

"India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. - Government of India," the alert read.

Why did people receive emergency alerts?

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A day earlier, the Indian government urged people not to panic if they received an alert message on their phones. They added that the message is part of the testing of an Emergency Alert System that would be useful in informing people of a disaster. It added that people do not need to do anything when they receive the message and ignore it. The message may also appear repeatedly during the test.

“If you receive an Alert Message on your phone, do not panic. This is part of the testing of the Emergency Alert System, so that accurate information can be received on time during disasters. During testing, this message may appear repeatedly. Ignore it; you do not need to do anything,” the Indian government said.

India launches advanced alerting system

In a statement, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, said that it was launching an advanced public alerting framework as part of a move aimed at strengthening communication during critical situations. It added that this would enable timely communication during emergency situations.