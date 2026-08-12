/‘Nation First’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Tiranga Yatra at Kartavya Path, urges residents to hoist Tricolour at home

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the Tiranga Yatra held at Kartavya Path on Wednesday (Aug 12) in the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin. On the occasion, she said the Tricolour represents far more than three colours, calling it a symbol of India’s pride, honour, self-respect and the enduring legacy of the sacrifices made by the country’s freedom fighters.

The march was attended by Delhi BJP president and Union minister Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Indraj and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, along with a large number of young participants who walked along Kartavya Path carrying the national flag.

Thousands of youths took part in the yatra, with chants of “Vande Mataram” creating a strong atmosphere of patriotism and national pride. Gupta urged Delhi residents to actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by hoisting the national flag at their homes and turning the Independence Day celebration into a people’s movement.

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In a post on X, the Delhi chief minister shared the images from the Tiranga Yatra. She wrote, “In the heart of the nation’s capital, from India Gate, which enshrines the memories of the valour and sacrifice of our heroes, to Kartavya Path, the symbol of the nation’s sense of duty, the majestic spectacle of the tricolour was witnessed today. History, the present, and the future seemed woven together in a single thread. The fluttering tricolour everywhere became a living symbol of India’s sacrifices, self-respect, unity, and the unbreakable resolve of ‘Nation First.’”