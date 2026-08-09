/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Teej with women at Delhi Haat, highlights women’s empowerment

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday (Aug 9) participated in the Teej Mahotsav at Delhi Haat, INA, where the festival celebrated traditional customs, folk culture and the spirit of women’s empowerment.

The event featured mehendi, bindi and rangoli competitions, the Teej Queen contest, traditional handicrafts and handlooms, regional food stalls and activities for families.

The festival aims to promote cultural heritage while providing a platform for artisans, craftspeople and local entrepreneurs to showcase their work and connect with a wider audience.

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Sharing images of the celebrations on social media, Gupta wrote on X, “The greenery of Sawan, the sacred love of Shiva-Parvati, the henna adorning sisters’ hands, and the sweetness of folk songs—these are what make our Teej, these are the beauty of our eternal Sanatan culture.”

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“Today, at Dilli Haat, INA, I shared this joy with my sisters at the ‘Teej Mahotsav 2026’. The entire venue was bathed in the colours of our traditions and values,” she added.

Reaffirming the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “development as well as heritage”, she added that the Delhi government is working to promote the capital’s growth while preserving and celebrating its cultural traditions.