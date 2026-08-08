/Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews camp, showers flowers on devotees

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday (Aug 8) visited the Kanwar Seva Camp at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and welcomed Shiva devotees, showering them with flowers. She interacted with the devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra and reviewed the arrangements for their travel and facilities.

During this time, the chief minister inspected various Kanwar Seva camps and inquired about the facilities and arrangements being made available to the devotees there. She also interacted with the camp operators and workers dedicated to service work and praised their spirit of service.

Gupta stated that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring a simple, safe, and accessible Kanwar Yatra for every Shiva devotee. She added that the government is constantly monitoring the necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Kanwar Yatra.

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Cabinet Minister in Delhi Government Kapil Mishra, MLA Sanjay Goyal, and Jitendra Mahajan were also present, along with a large number of Shiva devotees and workers dedicated to Kanwar Seva.

Sharing images from her visit, the chief minister wrote, “In Sawan, every particle of Delhi is imbued with Shiva. Today, at the Kanwar Seva Camp located at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, I had the good fortune to pay obeisance to the godlike Kanwariyas, welcome them with a shower of flowers, and send them off on their sacred journey.”