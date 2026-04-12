/Nashik IT horror: Women allege abuse, blackmail and forced religious acts; 7 arrested

In western Indian state of Maharashtra, a disturbing case from Nashik city has sent shockwaves through the corporate sector, after several women employees accused an IT firm of sustained sexual harassment, coercion, and abuse of power. Seven people have been arrested so far in the case.

According to police, at least eight women have come forward, detailing a pattern of exploitation that allegedly continued for years. Seven people have been arrested so far, including a senior HR official, as the investigation gathers pace.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In their complaints, the survivors have described a deeply troubling environment where professional boundaries were repeatedly violated. They allege they were subjected tosexual advances, inappropriate touching, and pressure to engage in physical relationshipsunder threat of losing their jobs. Some women have also claimed they wereforced to consume non-vegetarian food, including beef, against their will, and made to participate inreligious practices they did not follow, including offering namaz. Investigators are looking into these claims as part of a broader pattern of coercion and control.

The victims further allege that the accused usedblackmail as a tool, threatening to leakprivate photos and videosto ensure silence and compliance. In some cases, women claim they were called to private locations under work-related pretexts and then harassed or assaulted. Police officials say the accused may havetargeted women through job offers, drawing them into the organisation before subjecting them to exploitation. This has raised concerns that the case could point to alarger, organised racketrather than isolated misconduct.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now been formed to probe the case in detail. Officials believe more victims could come forward as the investigation unfolds, and further arrests have not been ruled out. Significantly, some victims have alleged thatinitial complaints to the police did not lead to immediate action.