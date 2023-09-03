ugc_banner

Naresh Goyal arrest: Jet Airways founder sent in ED custody till Sept 11 in fraud case

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 03, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

File photo of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai remanded Goyal in the ED's custody in the fraud case. Goyal was arrested on Friday night and was taken into custody after he was questioned by the ED. 

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who was arrested by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fraud case, has been remanded in the ED's custody till September 11, the news agency PTI reported on Saturday (September 2). A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai remanded Goyal in the ED's custody in the case.

Goyal was arrested on Friday night and was taken into custody after he was questioned by the ED. 

The money-laundering case

trending now

The money laundering case of $65.035 million (around Rs 538 crore) stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and some former executives of the defunct airline.

The FIR was registered on Canara Bank's complaint. Canara Bank alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways to the tune of $102.60 million (around Rs 848.86 crore), of which $65.035 million was outstanding. 

The bank also alleged the airline diverted funds to its subsidiaries. 

Once India's biggest private airline, Jet Airways ran out of cash in April 2019 and filed for bankruptcy. It was supposed to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.

However, the airline is deadlocked with creditors over the resolution plan to lift the airline out of bankruptcy.

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Modi sets the tone for UN Security Council reforms before hosting G20 leaders

As moon probe Chandrayaan-3 falls asleep, Sun probe Aditya-L1 is awake and kicking

India: Delhi teenager kills tutor who sexually abused him, say reports