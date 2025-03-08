Inputs from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and action by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) led to the seizure of narcotics worth $3.8 million, or Rs. 33 crore. The seized narcotics were being smuggled via sea route from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu in southern India to Male, Maldives. According to authorities, the seized contraband was confirmed to be Hashish oil, a concentrated cannabis extract. Hashish oil, or Hash oil, is known to have a significantly higher amount of psychoactive chemical THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) concentration than other cannabis products. Pictures show that the contraband was being smuggled in packets bearing markings of branded grocery items.

Advertisment

Also Read | 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana's plea opposing extradition to India rejected by US court

In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, 5th March, DRI had shared inputs about a possible drug consignment aboard the tugboat Shwe Lin Yone, which was towing a barge from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to Male in the Maldives. That night, two Indian Coast Guard vessels intercepted the suspected tugboat south of the Gulf of Mannar, the waters between southern coastal Tamil Nadu and Western Sri Lanka.

Also read | Trump threatens Canada with 250% tariffs on dairy, slams Trudeau's nation of 'cheating' US farmers

Advertisment

A boarding team from the ICG ships apprehended the crew of the suspected vessel, following which the ICG ships escorted the apprehended vessels (tugboat and barge being towed) for 40 hours, finally bringing them to Tuticorin port for further procedures.

On Friday, 7th March afternoon, the nine crew members of the vessels were handed over to the DRI, and the contraband was confirmed to be 30 kg of Hashish oil. Further legal action is being undertaken in this matter, said authorities.

Also read | Zelensky's approval rating surges to 68 per cent after showdown with Trump