The United States Supreme Court has rejected an "emergency application" by 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana opposing his extradition to India. He claimed that he will be tortured in India because he is a Pakistani Muslim.

Rana - who is a Canadian with origin from Pakistan - filed an Emergency Application For Stay" with the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

Rana said in his petition that his extradition to India violates the US law "because there are substantial grounds for believing that, if extradited to India, petitioner will be in danger of being subjected to torture."

"The likelihood of torture in this case is even higher though as petitioner faces acute risk as a Muslim of Pakistani origin charged in the Mumbai attacks," he added.

The filing further claimed that his "severe medical conditions" render extradition to Indian detention facilities, a "de facto" death sentence in this case. It had cited July 2024 showing that he has multiple "acute and life-threatening diagnoses". He had multiple heart attacks, as per his medical records.

Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, a mass suggestive of bladder cancer, stage 3 chronic kidney disease, and a history of chronic asthma, and multiple COVID-19 infections - are other issues that his medical records claim he suffers from.

"If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead," Rana said in an appeal.

