Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, the brother-in-law of Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and deputy chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), passed away in Lahore on Friday (December 27) following a heart attack, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisment

Makki, a key plotter behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 175 people and injured over 300 in 2008, was also the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed. In January 2023, the United Nations designated him a global terrorist.

Also read: Pulwama attack mastermind Masood Azhar makes first address in 20 years, vows to renew operations against India

The JuD said that Makki had been unwell for several days and was receiving treatment for high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore. A JuD official told PTI, "Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital."

Advertisment

UN declared 'global terrorist'

Makki was arrested by Pakistani authorities in May 2019 and placed under house arrest in Lahore. In 2020, he was convicted by a Pakistani court on terror financing charges and sentenced to life imprisonment. Last year, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) declared him a "global terrorist".

In addition to the 26/11 attacks, Makki was wanted by Indian security forces for his involvement in the Red Fort attack of December 22, 2000, when six LeT terrorists charged into the fort and opened fire on security personnel stationed there.

Advertisment

Also read: India: Suspected Pakistan-trained terrorist with Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen links arrested in Bengal

Makki’s speeches inciting violence against India led to his inclusion in the US Treasury Department’s list of designated and sanctioned terrorists in November 2010. At the time, the department said, "Treasury also acted against Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, head of LeT’s political affairs department, for acting for or on behalf of LET."

(With inputs from agencies)