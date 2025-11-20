Google Preferred
Narco-terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara; father-son duo arrested

Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 19:12 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 19:12 IST
The seized arms and contraband

Story highlights

Security forces recovered one pistol with 7 live rounds and a heroin-like contraband weighing approximately 890 gm and have started further investigation in the case, as they believe there could be more individuals involved in the network.

Srinagar: A joint team of Handwara Police and CRPF 162 have busted a narco-terrorist module operating in the Qalamabad area in North Kashmir’s Handwara district. The seizure was done by the joint team acting on specific information regarding the presence of commercial-quantity contraband and illegal arms and ammunition. Later, FIR No. 38/2025 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act, Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 UA(P) Act, and Section 7/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Qalamabad, District Handwara.

The two hybrid terrorist individuals arrested have been identified as Shahnawaz Khan, aged 23, S/o Abdul Lateef, R/o Puthwari, Nowgam, Handwara, and Abdul Lateef, aged 53, S/o Shah Rehman, R/o Puthwari, Nowgam, Handwara.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, “It is pertinent to mention that the arrested father-son duo was actively involved in running a narco-terror network in the area.”

Security forces recovered one pistol with 7 live rounds and a heroin-like contraband weighing approximately 890 gm.

Security forces have started further investigation in the case, as they believe there could be more individuals involved in the network.

