/Child severely burned after grandmother allegedly throws boiling water in Nagpur

A shocking incident from Nagpur has left a four-year-old boy with severe burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him following a Holi-related altercation. The disturbing incident has triggered outrage after CCTV footage of the episode surfaced online.

The incident took place on March 3 in the Koradi area of the city. According to police, the child, identified as Om Harish Wange, was playing outside his house with a small spray bottle filled with coloured water, part of the early celebrations ahead of Holi.

While playing, some of the coloured water accidentally sprayed on his grandmother, identified as Sindhu Thackeray, who was reportedly carrying a bucket of hot water that had been heated on a nearby fire. Police said the woman allegedly reacted in anger and threw the hot water on the child.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The boy suffered serious burn injuries, particularly on the lower part of his body. Family members and neighbours immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors said he had suffered nearly 45 per cent burns. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be under close medical supervision.

CCTV footage from the area, which has now circulated widely on social media, shows the young boy approaching the woman while holding the spray bottle. Moments later, she is seen throwing the water on him, after which the child can be seen screaming in pain and running away.

Local police have confirmed that they are examining the CCTV footage as part of their investigation. Officials said legal action is being initiated against the accused grandmother, and a case is expected to be registered under relevant sections related to causing grievous hurt.