/Maharashtra Police trace 9 out of 10 missing persons, government tells assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed the state legislature that more than 90 per cent of people reported missing in Maharashtra are eventually traced by the police, underlining the efforts taken by law enforcement agencies to address one of the state’s persistent social concerns.

Responding to questions in the assembly, Fadnavis said that while the police have been able to locate the majority of missing individuals, a small percentage of cases still remain unresolved.

According to the Chief Minister, the government is aiming to push the tracing rate even higher to around 96 per cent through improved coordination, technology and specialised search operations.

Missing persons cases — particularly those involving women and children — have remained a major concern in a large and densely populated state like Maharashtra.

Every year, thousands of people are reported missing across cities and rural districts, prompting police to strengthen investigation mechanisms and monitoring systems.

Government data shared in the legislature indicates that tens of thousands of women and girls were reported missing in the past few years.

According to the Government data, in 2025, over 45,000 women had gone missing out of which approximately 36,000 were traced. In case of minor girls, 12,000 had gone missing out of which 10,000 were traced.

While most were eventually traced and reunited with their families, officials admit that the cases that remain unresolved continue to worry authorities and families alike.

Police officials say many missing cases are linked to domestic disputes, migration for work, family conflicts or teenagers leaving home without informing their parents. However, authorities also remain alert to the possibility of more serious crimes such as trafficking or exploitation, especially in cases involving minors.

To improve recovery rates, the Maharashtra Police have launched targeted initiatives such as Operation Muskaan and Operation Shodh, which focus on locating missing children and women across the state. These operations involve coordinated searches, verification of shelters and institutions, and the use of digital databases to track individuals across districts.

Special Missing Persons Cells have also been created at several police stations, often led by women officers, to ensure that cases receive immediate attention and follow-up. Senior police officials regularly review these investigations to prevent delays.