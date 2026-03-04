/From tragedy to reform? Demands rise for safety overhaul in Nagpur’s explosives sector

Mumbai: A series of deadly explosions at explosives manufacturing units in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district has sparked fresh political and public outrage, with former state Home MinisterAnil Deshmukhdemanding an immediate and comprehensive safety audit of all such facilities. The latest tragedy occurred at an explosives factory in the district, where a powerful blast claimed 20 lives and left several others injured. The explosion, which reportedly took place in a section where detonators were being handled, triggered panic in the surrounding area and once again exposed glaring concerns about industrial safety standards.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot, and rescue operations continued for hours. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, while authorities began preliminary investigations into the cause of the explosion. Officials have indicated that a detailed technical probe will determine whether safety protocols were violated. However, this is not an isolated incident. Nagpur district has witnessed several similar accidents in recent months, particularly at units involved in the manufacture and handling of explosives. Many of these factories operate in rural pockets, employing local workers who often work in high-risk conditions.

Reacting strongly, Deshmukh said he had earlier flagged concerns about the functioning of explosive units in the region. He claimed that repeated warnings about the need for strict monitoring and safety compliance were not adequately addressed. According to him, the pattern of recurring blasts points to systemic lapses rather than isolated errors. The former minister has urged the state government to conduct an independent and time-bound safety audit of all explosive factories in Nagpur and across Maharashtra. He also called for fixing accountability on officials and factory managements found negligent. “Lives are being lost repeatedly. This cannot continue,” he said, stressing that preventive measures must replace reactive responses.

Add WION as a Preferred Source