Mumbai, India

A 34-year-old woman has been taken into custody by Mumbai Police for allegedly making a threatening call against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per media reports.

According to officials, the city’s traffic control room received the call on Thursday (Nov. 28). The woman reportedly claimed that a plot had been devised to assassinate the Prime Minister. She also said that she was armed and prepared to carry out the threat.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman might be suffering from mental health issues. However, the police are proceeding with their investigation as per standard protocols to verify the claims.

The last known location of the caller’s mobile phone was traced to Andheri, after which the Amboli police station took action. A team was dispatched to find the caller, but her phone was switched off at the time.

Police later tracked the woman to the Kandivali area when her phone was switched on in the evening. She was taken into custody for questioning. Upon investigation, it was determined that the woman was mentally unstable, and the call was classified as a prank. She has no prior criminal record.

Senior Inspector Sadashiv Nikam of the Amboli police station told The Indian Express, “After technical investigation, we tried to locate her. Meanwhile, she switched on her cell phone and was traced and detained from the Kandivali area in the evening. We found out that she made this call out of some frustration towards the administrative system. She is not associated with any group and has no criminal history.”

He added, “We have registered a case, and after confirming her involvement in the hoax threat call, we have named her as the accused in the case and issued her a notice. She has been summoned again today for further questioning.”

