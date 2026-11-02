/Mumbai wedding food scare: Newlyweds among 31 hospitalised after guests fall ill

A wedding in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs has come under scrutiny after dozens of guests, including the newly married couple, reportedly developed symptoms of suspected food poisoning following a wedding feast. At least 31 people were hospitalised after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea, prompting families to demand a probe into the food served at the event.

The incident occurred on Sunday (November 1) at Nalanda Buddha Vihar Hall in Nahur West, where around 400 to 500 people had gathered for the wedding celebrations. According to police, approximately 70 to 100 guests who ate during the final round of the meal complained of health complications and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Of those affected, 31 people were hospitalised across multiple facilities. This included 22 patients at MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, four children at Kamgar Hospital and five others at hospitals in Vikhroli. Authorities said all the hospitalised patients were stable and receiving medical treatment.

Families seek FDA intervention

The incident has triggered anger among the affected families, who have questioned the quality and safety of the food served at the wedding. Relatives have sought the intervention of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), headed by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, and demanded an investigation into the catering arrangements.

The families have also called for strict action against the caterer and other parties responsible for food preparation and supply if any violations are established. They want the authorities to examine whether food safety and hygiene standards were followed during the preparation, storage and serving of the meal. The precise cause of the illness has not yet been officially established. It remains to be determined whether contaminated food or another factor led to the guests falling sick.

Food safety concerns at large gatherings