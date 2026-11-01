/WATCH: Mumbai woman drives at cop after ramming car, flees the spot

A video of a woman driving her BMW car and arguing with a police officer on a road in Mumbai has gone viral. The woman allegedly rammed he car into another car waiting at a traffic stop and after she was asked to stop by a police officer, she refuse and continued to drive.

In the nearly one-minute-long clip the traffic constable Prashant Hake can be seen standing in front of the BMW, bearing the registration number MH02GJ8704, and repeatedly asking the driver to stop immediately but the woman refuses and continues to drive forward and attempted to hit the cop as he stood in front of the car's bonnet.

In the clip shared on X a woman recording the incident can be heard asking the woman to stop. The cop can also be seen gesturing to the woman to stop the car and saying “Madam, please stop driving. Stop the car.”

While all this is happening a passerby manages to open the BMW's rear door, after which the woman takes out her phone and begins to record people she was surrounded by, saying she was being "harassed". Later, she fled the scene.

An FIR has ben filed against the woman at the Juhu Police Station.by the driver of the car that was hit from behind.