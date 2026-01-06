/Mumbai University’s biodiversity mapping drive — a landmark effort with national resonance

Mumbai University has recently launched a large-scale biodiversity mapping drive, involving nearly 150 of its affiliated colleges spread across seven districts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The programme marks one of the most ambitious efforts in higher education in India to systematically document local ecological wealth at the grassroots level.

What the Initiative Entails

Under this programme, students and faculty will conduct detailed surveys of plant life not just on their own campuses but also in surrounding neighbourhoods and habitats. Participants — more than 800 students and over 200 teachers— have been trained to collect species data, such as:

•Scientific and local names

•Classification (e.g. herb, shrub, tree, climber)

•Habitat type

•Rarity and conservation status

•Health condition

•Cultural and ecological significance

•Whether species are native or introduced

This rich dataset will be compiled into a community-driven biodiversity register, providing real-time ecological information that can assist local civic bodies in decision-making, conservation planning, and identifying rare or endangered species.

The project is part of the British Council’s Climate Skills initiative.

Leadership and Collaborative Approach

The drive is led by Professor Aparna Phadke, with oversight from Mumbai University’s Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni. A team of 21 master facilitators is guiding execution across regions.

To widen its reach, the initiative includes collaboration with 16 NGOs and local self-governments — ensuring that students work not just as observers but as partners with communities and civic stakeholders.

Officials involved say that a key goal is to bridge academic research with on-ground action and encourage young people to contribute to broader climate and conservation agendas.

Similar Initiatives across India — Universities and Biodiversity Mapping

Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune: SIU maintains a University Biodiversity Committee and biodiversity cell that documents plant and animal species on its expansive campus, tracking hundreds of taxa — including birds, reptiles, mammals, and plants — and uses this information to promote conservation awareness and sustainability among students.

Jindal Global University or JGU, recently unveiled a detailed biodiversity report highlighting the variety of flora and fauna found on campus, integrating it into university sustainability benchmarking.