Mumbai: Level-three fire breaks out at factory in Ghatkopar, 15 fire tenders on spot  

A level-three fire broke out at a factory in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

As many as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

#UPDATE: Level three fire broke at the factory in Ghatkopar, Mumbai; 15 fire tenders at the spot. https://t.co/5xzJmiDGEo — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019 ×

No casualties or loss of property have been reported yet; more details are awaited while the cause fire is being ascertained.

Earlier this month as many as 43 people died and over 60 people got injured after a massive fire broke out in the factory at Delhi's Anaj Mandi.

(With inputs from ANI)