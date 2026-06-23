/Mumbai finally welcomes monsoon as IMD declares official onset

After weeks of delay, uncertainty and growing concerns over the city's water security, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday officially declared the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Mumbai, bringing much-needed relief to residents and civic authorities alike. The declaration comes at a critical juncture for the financial capital, which has been grappling with a significant rainfall deficit and rapidly depleting water reserves.

The delayed monsoon had triggered fears of a prolonged water crisis, forcing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose a 10 per cent water cut across the city from May 15.

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In recent weeks, water levels in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai had dropped alarmingly.

As of mid June, only around 10 per cent of the total water stock remained available, prompting the civic body to roll out additional water conservation measures. These included restrictions on non-essential water use, suspension of water supply for construction activities, disconnection of water connections to swimming pools and a 20 per cent reduction in water supply to certain industrial and commercial establishments.

According to the IMD, favourable meteorological conditions over the Arabian Sea and Maharashtra enabled the monsoon to advance over Mumbai and adjoining regions after remaining stalled for nearly two weeks. The city has witnessed widespread rainfall activity over the past few days, paving the way for the official declaration.

The onset of the monsoon is expected to improve weather conditions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and provide crucial inflows into the catchment areas of the lakes that supply water to the city.

Civic officials, however, caution that rainfall within Mumbai alone may not be enough to ease concerns. Sustained and widespread rainfall in the reservoir catchment areas over the coming weeks will be critical to replenishing water stocks and determining whether existing restrictions can eventually be relaxed.