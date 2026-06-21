/Monsoon delayed in Delhi? What forecast say about rainfall in national capital

As mercury once again reached over 40 degrees Celcius in Delhi, weather experts have suggested that monsoon arrival in the national capital is likely delayed due to slow progress of the system. According to the IMD, the monsoon arrival in Mumbai and central India is delayed. Once it reaches Maharashtra, the weather system would progress to other states like Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Why is monsoon delayed?

“Currently, the monsoon’s arrival in Mumbai is also delayed. While it has reached the south and southern parts of Maharashtra, we are expecting it to advance around June 23 to Maharashtra and other states, such as Rajasthan and Gujarat,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the director general of IMD.

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According to the IMD, the monsoon trough on Saturday extended through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui, and Muzaffarpur.

Further explaining the delay, Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said, “For the monsoon to progress, there should be a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal, to pull the monsoon from the Arabian Sea. This push and pull system is almost absent this year, which means there is no triggering mechanism for the monsoon.”

When will monsoon arrive in Delhi?

While the normal arrival of the rains in Delhi is around June 27, this year may see the monsoon beginning well into July. Since the monsoon has been delayed by 10-15 days this year, Delhi would most likely receive rains between 6 and 10 July.