Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has voiced his opinion on Team India’s new captain after Rohit Sharma decided to retire from the Test format. In an Instagram story on his handle, Rohit called time on his Test career, paving the way for the next generation to take over. This leaves Indian selectors to find a new captain ahead of the crucial England tour. However, according to Prasad, Jasprit Bumrah should be the front-runner in getting the captaincy job.

Bumrah to lead Team India?

“Why not, man? Why not? Since he’s fit now, why not?” Prasad said when asked if Bumrah is still in contention for the captaincy.

“You have three choices right now: Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul. These are the three options. If you’re looking at Bumrah, he will obviously play both cycles—this one and the next—so there’s nothing wrong.

“And whatever opportunities he’s had to lead, he’s done extremely well,” Prasad added.

Rohit’s Test retirement comes a month before the high-voltage series against England starts as India targets the World Test Championship (WTC) title. Indian men’s team selectors will have several names on the list of possible names to lead the side, including Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and others. However, according to Prasad, Gill should be a deputy to Bumrah and be groomed as a future skipper.

“I think I’m okay with either of them (Gill or Bumrah). They’re considering both. I think to start off with a series like England, we don’t want anyone getting under pressure. See, I think Shubman needs one good series in England or New Zealand so he can focus on his batting.

“So, I think Bumrah is a fantastic leader. There’s no second thought about that. You can start with Bumrah and make Shubman vice-captain,” Prasad said.

India’s England tour begins on June 20 with the first Test being played at Headingley in Leeds.