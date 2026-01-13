/MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi condemns mosque surveillance in J&K, calls Bangladesh minority killers 'terrorists'

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar and leader of the National Conference, alleged that the surveillance of mosques and religious clerics in the Kashmir Valley by security agencies amounts to a violation of the Constitution and an infringement on the freedom of religious practice. Speaking to reporters, Mehdi was reacting to reports of increased monitoring of religious leaders and spaces in Jammu and Kashmir. He questioned the necessity of such surveillance, asking why it was being carried out.

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said, “This is a project driven by RSS ideology, aimed at controlling religious spaces beyond their own faith. They seek to dominate every religion that does not align with their ideology. Our country runs on the Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to practice their religion freely. Targeting this freedom is unacceptable.''

He further said that ''In Jammu and Kashmir, we already have multiple layers of security, including the IB, CID, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces. Yet, this surveillance is focused on a single community, which feels like deliberate harassment. It seems their aim is to influence Friday sermons in mosques according to the RSS agenda.”

While talking about the Iran Protests, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said that “What Iran is going through right now, the issues between its people and their government are entirely internal matters, and no one has the right to intervene. Countries that are commenting on these issues, like the US and Israel, have no moral authority to interfere. Consider the genocide they carried out in Gaza, was there ever such outrage then? This double standard will not work. Iran has been under sanctions for over 40 years, imposed largely by the US, Europe, and Israel.