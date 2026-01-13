/Cross-border threats escalate: J&K security forces tighten grip on vulnerable sectors

Security has been placed on high alert along the International Border and the Line of Control in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Security forces have received inputs indicating possible attempts at cross-border smuggling from Pakistan. In response, surveillance and security arrangements have been significantly strengthened to ensure that no infiltration or drone incursion succeeds.

Key frontier zones, including the Gurez, Uri, Karnah, and Tangdhar sectors, along with sensitive areas in the Jammu region, are under intensified monitoring. Along the International Border, Indian security forces, including the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), are conducting continuous patrolling, enhanced digital surveillance, and other precautionary measures. Troops are maintaining strict dominance over vulnerable sectors and remain fully prepared to respond swiftly to any security threats.

Over the past week, multiple infiltration attempts and drone incursions have been reported from the Pakistani side along both the International Border and the Line of Control, particularly in the Nowshera and Rajouri sectors of Jammu. Indian armed forces detected and thwarted these attempts, with drones belonging to the Pakistan Army attempting to enter Indian territory. Similar incidents have been reported across several other sectors along the LoC and the International Border during the same period. In response, security forces have further heightened vigilance to ensure that no infiltration or drone incursion succeeds.

There have been multiple instances of drones sent from Pakistan carrying not only arms and ammunition but also narcotics. Over the past month, security forces have recovered several such drone-dropped consignments from areas close to the Line of Control and the International Border. These narcotics are used by terrorist groups and form a major part of the narco-terror network operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The proceeds generated from this drug trade are funnelled to terror organisations active across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Due to scant snowfall in the higher reaches of north Kashmir, several mountain passes traditionally used for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir remain open. As a result, security forces have stepped up surveillance over these routes to ensure that no terrorist manages to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Intelligence inputs suggest the presence of around a dozen launch pads close to the Line of Control, where approximately 100 to 150 well-trained terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to cross over.